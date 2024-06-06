Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two sisters, one from Lisburn and one from Larne, have been sentenced at Lisburn Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to theft from two local shops.

Rosemarie McKibben, 52, whose address was given as Loughview Flats in Larne, and Ann Crymble, 47, of Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft from B&M and Boots in Bow Street, Lisburn.

The court heard that on March 1, 2023 at 10.20am, police received a report from B&M in Bow Street that two females had been in the shop. CCTV had shown them taking a number of items priced at approximately £40-£50.

The females were identified and searched. A number of items were found that they couldn’t provide proof of purchase for.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

It was stated that there was a quantity of cosmetic and cleaning items from B&M and Boots.

The two women were cautioned for the offences and declined to be interviewed.

Defence for McKibben said she had been convicted of a similar offence nine years ago.

He continued: “It is clear that she was going through a particularly difficult time. She had lost her partner and there is a proneness to alcohol.

"She is at a loss to explain her actions. They were really low value items and not for resale.”

During sentencing for McKibben, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “You do accept full responsibility for all of this and you have issues I think would be best dealt with by Probation.

“You should take all of the help they are going to give you.”

Ms Watters imposed a Probation Order for 18 months.

Defence for Crymble told the court that she had entered a guilty plea at an early stage.

He also indicated that McKibben was the primary instigator of the offences before the court.

Addressing Crymble during sentencing, Ms Watters said: “I can’t be absolutely sure what part you played but it seems to have been minimal.”

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £200 in relation to each of the two theft charges. She also imposed an offender’s levy of £15.