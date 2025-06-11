Six people have been arrested after 17 police officers were injured during serious disorder in Ballymena and other parts of the province on Tuesday (June 10).

In a second night of rioting and disorder, mainly in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena, the PSNI came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks thrown in their direction.

Police responded with water cannon and baton rounds before calm was restored around 1.00am on Wednesday (June 11).

Earlier in the evening, a number of protests took place in areas of Belfast, Lisburn, Coleraine and Newtownabbey. Police say officers attended to monitor the situation and ensure an appropriate and proportionate response.

A vehicle was set alight at the height of the disorder. Photo: Pacemaker

In a statement the PSNI said: "In Carrickfergus two bins were set alight and bottles and masonry thrown at police in the Sunnylands area by a group of 20-30 young people at around 8.30pm. In Newtownabbey bins were set alight at the roundabout on O’Neill Road.

“During the course of the serious disorder in Ballymena, authorised officers discharged a number of Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) and the water cannon was also deployed in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Businesses and homes were attacked and damaged and a number of vehicles were also set on fire in the area.”

Hospital Treatment

Police added that 17 officers were injured with some requiring required hospital treatment.

There was a heavy police presence in Ballymena on Tuesday night. Photo: Pacemaker

Five people were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remain in custody. A male was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour on the O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey.

The statement added that a number of nearby roads were closed by police to ensure the safety of the public and local residents, and to enable officers to deal with the situation and disorder safely. All roads were subsequently reopened.

The violence has been condemned by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who said it was “deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable”.

He added: These criminal acts not only endanger lives but also risk undermining the ongoing criminal justice process led by the PSNI in support of a victim who deserves truth, justice, and protection.

The violence has been condemned by the Chief Constable. Photo: Pacemaker

“Ironically, and frustratingly, this violence threatens to derail the very pursuit of justice it claims to challenge. Let me be clear: this behaviour must stop. I appeal to everyone involved to cease all further acts of criminality and disorder immediately.

“As with any serious offenders in Northern Ireland, we will pursue those responsible and bring them to justice. We will now begin our investigation of reviewing all evidence gathered, including video footage, and Images of the individuals involved will be released to identify offenders.

“Do not throw away your future and do not continue to endanger or intimidate the lives of others.

“To those who have been threatened or affected by this violence: we are with you. You deserve safety and justice, and we will find and prosecute those responsible. Hate-fuelled acts and mob rule do nothing but tear at the fabric of our society – they resolve nothing and serve no one.

A burning barricade in Ballymena on Tuesday night. Photo: Pacemaker

“I want to pay the highest tribute to the women and men of the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Despite operating under immense financial pressure—far greater than that faced by other public services in Northern Ireland or police forces across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland—our officers continue to display unwavering professionalism, courage, and resolve.

"Again we see our brave officers putting themselves in harms way to keep people safe resulting in further unacceptable injuries - they are a credit to us all.”

The Chief Constable went on to warn that underfunding of the service has resulted in dangerous resourcing levels.

He said: “Since 2010, the PSNI has been critically underfunded. This neglect takes no account of the enormous demands placed on us by legacy issues or the unique challenges of policing in a post-conflict society. Our resourcing levels are not just inadequate—they are dangerous.

“I will be making arrangements to activate mutual aid resources to ensure we have the necessary support to maintain public order and bring offenders to justice.

“The PSNI is a cornerstone of our society’s peace and security. It is time it was treated—and funded—accordingly.”

Police are appealing for information following the disorder. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

A significant police operation was mounted in Ballymena earlier on Tuesday as police sought to help prevent any further disorder which resulted in 15 officers being injured the previous evening.

On Monday night, four houses were damaged by fire with three people evacuated and police say these incidents are being investigated as racially-motivated hate attacks. The wave of violence has been condemned by elected representatives from across the political spectrum.

Earlier on Monday crowds of people took part in a peaceful show of support for the family of a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at the weekend.