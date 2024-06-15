Six-month driving ban for Lisburn man who drove without insurance

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
A Lisburn man had been banned from driving for six months after he admitted to driving without insurance.

Andrew King, 37, whose address was given as Howard Place in Lisburn, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court on June 6, 2024.

The court heard that on April 9, 2024 at 6.50pm, police stopped a vehicle on Longstone Street in Lisburn.

The police spoke with the driver, who stated that the vehicle was uninsured.

Lisburn man banned from the roads for driving without insurance. Pic credit: Google

The vehicle was then seized by the police and the defendant, who already had nine penalty points on his licence, was informed that he would be reported for the offence.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I don’t have any choice, I have to disqualify you.”

Ms Watters imposed six penalty points, resulting in an obligatory disqualification of six months.

The District Judge also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.