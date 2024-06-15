Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lisburn man had been banned from driving for six months after he admitted to driving without insurance.

Andrew King, 37, whose address was given as Howard Place in Lisburn, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court on June 6, 2024.

The court heard that on April 9, 2024 at 6.50pm, police stopped a vehicle on Longstone Street in Lisburn.

The police spoke with the driver, who stated that the vehicle was uninsured.

The vehicle was then seized by the police and the defendant, who already had nine penalty points on his licence, was informed that he would be reported for the offence.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I don’t have any choice, I have to disqualify you.”

Ms Watters imposed six penalty points, resulting in an obligatory disqualification of six months.