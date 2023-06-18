Register
Six months jail for man with almost 250 convictions who committed 'ludicrous' theft in Ballymena

A man with almost 250 previous convictions who stole razors worth £100 from a pharmacy in Ballymena where he had been getting a daily prescription to medicate for drugs, has been jailed for six months.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST

Neil Francis Blaney (41), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, admitted theft and going equipped for theft with a carrier bag on June 13 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard Blaney handed the stolen items to an accomplice but had been spotted by staff and the defendant had then gone and collected his script.

A defence barrister said it had been a "ludicrous" theft as the defendant was always going to get caught.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Credit: National World
He said Blaney "steals to not only deal with drug problems but also to feed himself".

The court heard the defendant's record of 243 convictions included 41 thefts, 11 going equipped for theft and two for handling stolen goods.

The judge said until Blaney addresses his drug addiction it was likely he would continue to offend.