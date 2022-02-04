Six months jail sentence for Larne man who sent ‘distasteful’ message

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Brian McTaggart (49), of Church Way, breached a Restraining Order by sending the message in August last year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates Court: “It is quite appalling that people think they can send these messages through social media and not face any consequences”.

A prosecutor said McTaggart messaged a woman through Facebook asking her to pass a message on to her daughter.

The prosecutor said: “The message was making light of the death of the male figures in the injured party’s life”.

The defendant admitted sending the message and told police he believed a Restraining Order had expired.

A defence barrister said the message was sent when McTaggart had been intoxicated but there was no excuse for the “distasteful” message which should never have occured.

The lawyer said the message was sent to the mother of a former partner of the defendant.

The barrister said his instructions were that McTaggart has been off alcohol “for a considerable period of time” and “he is trying to put his life back together”.

The lawyer added: “He is moving on with his life, he has a new partner. He has explained fully his domestic violence record to her and she, to her credit, seems to be standing by him”.

Judge Broderick told McTaggart: “I take a very dim view of this offence and I have to say you generally”.

The court heard the defendant had an “appalling” record of 163 previous convictions and there was a “domestic abuse report involving this victim which goes back some time and there are a number of entries there of concern”.

The judge noted the defendant had a suspended sentence for a breach of a Non-Molestation Order regarding the same victim.

In the case before the court, Judge Broderick said McTaggart had sent “a very nasty and vile message to the victim, no doubt sent to cause annoyance and distress”.

The defendant was given a three months sentence for the new matter and a three months suspended term was activated.

A two year Restraining Order was also made.