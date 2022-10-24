Stuart Beck (38), with an address given as Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to theft on August 3 last year at Woodside's Pharmacy in Ballymena.

He appeared, from prison, via video link, at Ballymena Magistrates Court, where a prosecutor said the charity box was "wrapped up in a jumper" Beck had been carrying over his arm.

The lawyer said it was not known how much money was in the box which was not recovered.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence lawyer said it had been a "nasty offence" and the defendant was apologetic and "ashamed".

The barrister said it had been the "actions of somebody just desperate to get money for drugs".

Recently, Beck was given a sentence of four years and eight months for robbing a petrol station in Belfast.

Regarding the charity box theft, District Judge Nigel Broderick, said: "Your barrister is quite correct to describe this as a nasty offence.

"The Children's Hospice provide valuable work for children with very serious illness and to steal a charity box for that particular charity, or indeed any charity, is best described as a nasty offence.

"You have a very poor criminal record, no doubt reflective of somebody who has struggled with an addiction to drugs and has resorted to crime as a result."