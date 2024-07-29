Six months jail term for Ballymena man who 'tried to bite and spit' at police
John Kenneth Shields (32), with an address listed as Condiere Terrace in Connor near Ballymena, admitted assaulting and resisting an officer and causing criminal damage to the officer's wrist watch on September 1 last year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25, via video link from prison. It was heard police told him he was wanted for arrest and when they tried to apply handcuffs he became aggressive and "tried to bite and spit on the constables", a prosecutor said.
One of the officers sustained an injury to his left hand and needed hospital treatment. His "personal wrist watch" was also damaged. An earlier court heard an officer was hit on the back of the head with spit.
Regarding another incident, on June 20 this year, the defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting another officer.
Police received a report about the defendant and they had to use spray to control him. The defendant kicked out, striking an officer in the chest.
A defence lawyer said that the defendant had addiction issues and been "under the influence of drugs" but regrets his behaviour.
The court heard that the defendant had 62 previous convictions and the District Judge Nigel Broderick told him the offences before the court "do you no credit".