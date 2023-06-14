Register
Six months jail term for 'career criminal' with over 350 convictions

A man with over 350 convictions has had bail fixed for appeal after being jailed for six months.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Ballymena CourthouseBallymena Courthouse
Ballymena Courthouse

Noel Campbell (64), with an address listed as Wakehurst Court in Ballymena, was at the town's Magistrates Court in connection with the theft of whiskey worth £175 from Sainsbury's on February 24 this year and the attempted theft of £75 worth of whiskey from the shop the following day.

A defence barrister said the defendant is a heroin addict who previously had a "transient lifestyle" but is now living with a relative and has a "settled address" in Ballymena.

The lawyer said the defendant was "put out of Belfast because of difficulties there and he then moved back to Ballymena and then was in Larne at one stage".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You sometimes hear the phrase 'career criminal' and I think he falls into that sad category."

Jailing the defendant, the judge said: "I don't see any light at the end of this tunnel".