Lewis Scott (25), of Drumbeg Drive in Lisburn, was in a BMW on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town at 9.50pm on March 19 this year.
The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a defence lawyer said it was a guilty plea.
The lawyer said his client had been travelling from Portrush when detected.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very high speed" and along with the driving ban there was also a £150 fine.