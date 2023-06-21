A motorist caught doing 113mph has been banned from driving for six weeks.

Lewis Scott (25), of Drumbeg Drive in Lisburn, was in a BMW on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town at 9.50pm on March 19 this year.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a defence lawyer said it was a guilty plea.

The lawyer said his client had been travelling from Portrush when detected.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press