Sixmilecross: Angus, Friesian and Charolais bullocks 'worth £20,000 - £30,000' reported stolen in Co Tyrone
A number of bullocks, including Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds, were reported stolen in the vicinity of Camlough Road, Sixmilecross.
A PSNI spokesperson said the theft is understood to have taken place sometime between Monday, August 25 and Friday, August 29.
The animals are estimated to be worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000.
"We believe that it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals,” the police spokesperson said.
"An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bullocks, to get in touch.
"We would also appeal to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or other footage that might assist with enquiries, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 357 of 29/08/25.”