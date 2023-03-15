A judge has told a young South Derry man to kick his drugs habit.

Shane Johnston (25) from The Fort, Maghera, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for possessing cannabis and methylmethcaninone.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police stopped a car at Mayogall Road, Maghera, on May 24 last year, and on approaching the vehicle detected a smell of cannabis “emanating from inside”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said a search of the vehicle was carried out and two wraps containing a white crystal substance were found, which the defendant claimed did not belong to him.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said a small bag containing a quantity of herbal cannabis later fell from the defendant’s shorts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During interview the prosecutor said Johnston denied any knowledge of the methylmethcaninone, but admitted possessing the cannabis.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence.

He said on the positive side Johnston is in full employment and the court could consider imposing a community service order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop told the defendant, who appeared in court by video link from his solicitor’s office, that he has shown no intention of getting over his drugs problem.

Mr Dunlop said for that reason he did not think it was a case for a community order.

He told Johnston to “kick your drugs habit” or else he would find himself back before the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement