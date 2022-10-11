Paul Gerard Parks (59), of McGarel Court in Larne, was given a three months jail sentence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

He admitted charges of assault and attempting to cause criminal damage at Antrim Area Hospital on February 28.

A prosecutor said at 11.50pm police were called to Ward 2B at Antrim Area Hospital after staff reported a patient, '"who had signed himself out," was smoking in the ward.

Staff said at the time there were a number of "unwell patients some of whom were receiving oxygen therapy" and Parks was asked to stop smoking "owing to the risk he posed to himself and the patients receiving oxygen".

When Parks refused to extinguish the cigarette, staff attempted to remove it and during a "scuffle" the defendant stubbed the cigarette on a nurse's finger, causing a burn.

Parks threw a water jug and punched a fire alarm panel in an attempt to set it off.

The prosecutor added: "Staff nurses were scared for themselves and the other patients on the ward".

When arrested, Parks admitted to police to "kicking" a jug and punching a fire alarm panel.

He told police he began smoking as he was "angry that he didn't have a taxi home and the staff nurses took the cigarette off him" but initially denied "intentionally assaulting" the nurse.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it had been an "abhorrent" incident but the defendant was a diabetic and his "mind was clouded" because of a "dip in insulin levels".

He added there was a "level of confusion" by the defendant at the time but he is now "extremely remorseful" and wishes to apologise.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "The courts have said consistently that they will not tolerate acts of abuse or assault on hospital staff. Our hospitals are under enough strain in terms of dealing with the after effects of the pandemic and the last thing they need are patients coming in and causing disruption to other patients, and assaulting them."