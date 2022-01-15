Sneak thief stole £33 from bus cash dispenser at Larne Bus Station

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

However, Eamonn Murphy (25), with an address at the Simon Community in the town, re-boarded the bus when the driver was not present and stole the cash.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

He pleaded guilty to theft.

A prosecutor said a bus driver said Murphy boarded a bus at Europa Bus Station in Belfast on November 18 last year and when it arrived in Larne he asked the driver for directions to the toilet.

Murphy was then spotted coming out from between two buses and the driver noticed the door of his bus was open and there were coins lying on the ground.

He noticed the coin dispenser, which had contained £33, was empty.

The bus driver challenged Murphy but he made off.

When Murphy’s identify was established police went to the Simon Community and in his room £32 worth of coins were found.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said Murphy had “secreted himself on the bus when the bus driver parked the bus at the bus station and went into the terminal and then he took off.

“It is accepted he took the money. His recollection of it is next to nil because he had a really chronic drug addiction issue.”

Murphy was given a two months jail sentence.

Meanwhile, the defendant is charged with stealing a pick axe on September 14 last year and on the same date he allegedly burgled a dwelling at The Fairways in Antrim town when power tools, drill bits, jewellery and food were stolen.