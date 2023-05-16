Register
A motorist caught travelling at 72mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, was fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 18:50 BST

Carol Conlon (39) from Mountcairn Court, Coalisland, was also given three penalty points for speeding.

Prosecuting counsel said on December 31, 2021 at 11.30am police detected the defendant's vehicle travelling at 72mph, 12mph in excess of the 60mph limit.

The lawyer said a fixed penalty and speed awareness course were offered to the defendant which she failed to take up.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer said the defendant is a social worker and now "bitterly regretted" not taking up the offer of a fixed penalty.

He said she had entered a plea to the matter and pleaded with the court to deal with the matter as leniently as possible.

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would keep the fine to £100 and allow the defendant eight weeks to pay.