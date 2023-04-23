George Stevens (25), whose address was given as Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with indecent behaviour.
The court heard that on November 21, 2021, police received a report from CCTV operators that two males had been seen urinating in the vicinity of Railway Street in Lisburn.
When police arrived at the scene, the defendant made full admission.
District Judge Peter Magill imposed a fine of £100.