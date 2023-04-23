Register
Soldier in court for urinating in Lisburn street

A soldier stationed in Lisburn has been fined after he admitted urinating in public.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 09:05 BST

George Stevens (25), whose address was given as Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with indecent behaviour.

The court heard that on November 21, 2021, police received a report from CCTV operators that two males had been seen urinating in the vicinity of Railway Street in Lisburn.

Soldier fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court after urinating in public. Pic by GoogleSoldier fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court after urinating in public. Pic by Google
When police arrived at the scene, the defendant made full admission.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed a fine of £100.