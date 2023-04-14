Heavy rainfall caused an incident in which a tributary of the Moyola River turned a “sandy brown colour”, a solicitor told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Michael O'Kane (59) from Cahore Road, Draperstown, was fined £200 for discharging polluting matter into the tributary on April 28, 2021.

The court heard the pollution was discovered by a water quality inspector from the Environment Agency.

Prosecuting counsel said the inspector traced discolouration in the waterway to excavation works taking place in a field off Cahore Road, Draperstown.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He said the defendant’s son explained that they were putting in pipes and levelling the land.

In reply to a question from Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne, counsel said the pollution was not toxic and there was no fish kill.

A defence solicitor suggested the court give the defendant a caution, as the cause of the pollution had been heavy rainfall and the discolouration “quickly disappeared”.

