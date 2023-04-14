Michael O'Kane (59) from Cahore Road, Draperstown, was fined £200 for discharging polluting matter into the tributary on April 28, 2021.
The court heard the pollution was discovered by a water quality inspector from the Environment Agency.
Prosecuting counsel said the inspector traced discolouration in the waterway to excavation works taking place in a field off Cahore Road, Draperstown.
He said the defendant’s son explained that they were putting in pipes and levelling the land.
In reply to a question from Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne, counsel said the pollution was not toxic and there was no fish kill.
A defence solicitor suggested the court give the defendant a caution, as the cause of the pollution had been heavy rainfall and the discolouration “quickly disappeared”.
Imposing the fine, Judge Browne said landowners have to be very careful around waterways.