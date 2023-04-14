Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
57 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
2 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
2 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
3 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Solicitor blames heavy rainfall for pollution incident at Draperstown

Heavy rainfall caused an incident in which a tributary of the Moyola River turned a “sandy brown colour”, a solicitor told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST

Michael O'Kane (59) from Cahore Road, Draperstown, was fined £200 for discharging polluting matter into the tributary on April 28, 2021.

The court heard the pollution was discovered by a water quality inspector from the Environment Agency.

Prosecuting counsel said the inspector traced discolouration in the waterway to excavation works taking place in a field off Cahore Road, Draperstown.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He said the defendant’s son explained that they were putting in pipes and levelling the land.

In reply to a question from Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne, counsel said the pollution was not toxic and there was no fish kill.

A defence solicitor suggested the court give the defendant a caution, as the cause of the pollution had been heavy rainfall and the discolouration “quickly disappeared”.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/cookstown-residents-group-urge-...

Imposing the fine, Judge Browne said landowners have to be very careful around waterways.