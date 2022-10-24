Thirty-eight-year-old Sarah Jane Kelly from Tirkane Road, Maghera, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 19) that on January 3 this year a vehicle was detected travelling at 74mph in a 60mph zone at Glenshane Road, Maghera.

She said there was a fixed penalty offered but the defendant did not take this up.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant had been living in England and did not have a Northern Ireland driving licence. He said she was the holder of a GB licence and was not able to avail of the fixed penalty offered.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that in the circumstances she would keep the fine to £65, the same as the fixed penalty, and impose three penalty points.