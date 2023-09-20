Register
Solicitor of 23-year-old Lurgan man, who fell from scaffolding, tells Craigavon court his client is being treated at Belfast hospital

The case against a 23-year-old Lurgan man was adjourned at Craigavon Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) after it was revealed he had been taken to hospital following an incident yesterday afternoon.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Oisin McDonald, of Killough Gardens, was due to be sentenced on a number of charges including common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

His solicitor told Craigavon Magistrates Court that while his client was due to be sentenced today, he was putting forward an application to adjourn.

He said: “Mr McDonald was involved in a serious incident yesterday afternoon. He fell off a scaffold and has a head injury. It is not just my instructions. The partner in my office witnessed him being taken in an ambulance and he is in the Royal at the minute.

William Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.William Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.
"I have spoken to his mother and he seems largely okay but they are going to keep him in for observation because of the head injury,” said the solicitor, who asked for the matter to be adjourned for a week.

The case was adjourned until September 27.

Meanwhile a PSNI spokesperson said, in relation to the incident last night: “Police received and responded to a report of a concern for safety in the William Street area of Lurgan yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 19th September.

"One man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which at this stage, are not believed to be life threatening.”

The area around Lurgan Train Station and the lower part of William Street was closed for a short time yesterday while the emergency services dealt with the incident and the casualty was treated and taken to hospital.