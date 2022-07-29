Solicitor tells court mobile phone users can be ‘trigger happy’

She was speaking after Ryan Kane (42), of Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, admitted harassment of a former partner.

A prosecutor said the woman received unwanted phone calls and video calls in the early hours which she did not answer as she was “in fear” of the defendant and was left “distressed and unable to sleep”.

The defence lawyer said the defendant said he was calling her about “mail that had come to the house” and was aware that because of her job she worked into the early hours and he didn’t think he would get her earlier in the day.

The lawyer said Kane appreciates he shouldn’t have called.

The solicitor told the court: “You Worship sees this with increasing frequency that with the breakdown of a relationship, unfortunately with mobile phones, people can be, for want of a better phrase, a bit ‘trigger happy’ with them. They are obviously offences that arise through the break-up of a relationship when people are emotional”.

She added: “He simply dealt badly with the break-up”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a previous record for breaching a Non-Molestation Order with another ex-partner in 2013.

The judge told Kane: “You don’t respect female partners”.

He put the defendant on Probation for a year to include participation in the ‘Respectful Relationships’ programme to be “better educated as to how you treat any future partner in a relationship”.