A 20-year-old Co Fermanagh man whose driving was said to have come to police attention in Dungannon town centre, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Luke Laurence Burns, from Knockmore Road, Garrison, was also fined £285 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on July 31 this year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the offence was detected in the Thomas Street area of Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant provided a breath specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 69 mcgs.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer explained Burns had been out for the night and had intended leaving the car but there had been "some mix up over a lift”.