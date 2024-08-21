Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is due in court today (Wednesday) charged with the murder of a 57-year-old woman in Magherafelt.

Sophie Watson, who was 57, was found dead at a property in Ashgrove Park on Sunday. It is understood she had sustained a number of stab wounds.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 43-year-old man with her murder.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court.

Police at the scene of the death of a woman in the Ashgrove Park area of Magherafelt on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives continue to conduct a number of enquiries into this incident and would ask anyone with any information, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference number 688 18/08/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”