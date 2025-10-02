A security alert in the Castleward Park area of south Belfast has ended after suspicious objects were declared an “elaborate hoax”.

Police received a report just before 9am on Thursday (October 2) that two suspicious devices had been left outside a residential address.

Inspector Bell said: “Cordons were implemented and a number of nearby houses were evacuated. Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the devices. The items have been taken away for forensic examination, but at this stage we believe this was an elaborate hoax.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact them on 101. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

"This was a distressing experience for the residents of the property and those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes. I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 317 02/10/25.”

A report or information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.