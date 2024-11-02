South Belfast: three people arrested on suspicion of brothel keeping and controlling prostitution have been released
Two men, aged 42 and 41, and a 39-year-old-woman arrested in south Belfast on Friday (November 1) on suspicion of controlling prostitution and brothel keeping have been released following questioning.
They have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
In a statement on Saturday (November 2), police said following the search of a property in the Annadale Embankment area, officers rescued two women, believed to have been victims of human trafficking. A sum of cash was also seized.
During a follow up search of a property in the Newtownards Road area, three suspected firearms were recovered, a PSNI statement added.