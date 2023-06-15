South Derry driver jumped out of moving pick-up while passengers were inside, court hears

A young South Derry man who jumped out of a pick-up while it was still moving and ran off from police, has lost his licence for 18 months.

Hugo Lagan (23), Woodland Heights, Draperstown, was also fined £250 for dangerous driving at Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, in the early hours of May 7.

Lagan was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it had been totally reckless behaviour to have jumped out of a vehicle with a number of occupants still inside.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

She said his passengers could have sustained injury and it was fortunate there were no other road users around at the time.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were on mobile patrol in Magherafelt when at approximately 2.34am they spotted a black pick-up being driven erratically.

Prosecuting counsel said police observed the vehicle cross the central white line on a number of occasions and signalled for the driver to stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said as the pick-up slowed down and pulled over to the side of the road the driver was seen to jump out and fall to the ground before getting up and run off into a housing estate.

He said police heard a shriek from one of the passengers inside, as the pick-up came to a stop on the grass verge.

Lagan was located by police and after providing a preliminary breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 101 mcgs was arrested and taken to Coleraine custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen of 69 mcgs, he added.

A defence solicitor said the defendant has never been in trouble before and pleaded with the court to give him credit for his clear record and early plea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Lagan had been in the company of friends when the taxi arrived to take them home and the driver refused to give one of them a lift.

The solicitor explained Lagan "foolishly" said that he would give everybody a lift.

He stressed the defendant's vehicle had been moving very slowly when he jumped out.