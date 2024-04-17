Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-year-old Fergal Coyle, from Laragh Road, Maghera, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in blood.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that at approximately 6.30pm on November 18 last, police received a report of a three-vehicle collision in the vicinity of Moneysharvin Road, Maghera, and on arrival they spoke to the defendant.

The lawyer said police made “the usual observations” and suspected Coyle had alcohol consumed and he failed a breath test.

Counsel said he later provided a blood specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 190 mls.

Admitting the offence Coyle, who was not professionally represented, said he had made a mistake and “it will not happen again”.