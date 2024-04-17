South Derry electrician involved in crash was nearly two and a half times over legal alcohol limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Twenty-year-old Fergal Coyle, from Laragh Road, Maghera, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in blood.
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that at approximately 6.30pm on November 18 last, police received a report of a three-vehicle collision in the vicinity of Moneysharvin Road, Maghera, and on arrival they spoke to the defendant.
The lawyer said police made “the usual observations” and suspected Coyle had alcohol consumed and he failed a breath test.
Counsel said he later provided a blood specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 190 mls.
Admitting the offence Coyle, who was not professionally represented, said he had made a mistake and “it will not happen again”.
District Judge Alan White told him that he was nearly two and half times over the legal limit and he would have to disqualify him for 14 months.