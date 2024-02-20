Register
South Derry man (31) returned for trial on charge of causing grievous bodily injured to male in Coalisland crash

A 31-year-old South Derry man has been sent for trial on a charge arising out of a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Coalisland.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Michael Caldwell from Killowen Drive in Magherafelt, is charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a male by driving without due care and attention at Ballynakilly Road on January 10, 2022.

A lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service said the defendant had a prima facie case to answer.

Caldwell said he had no objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry.

Dungannon Courhouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courhouse. Credit: Google Maps
He replied 'no' when asked by the court clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 16) if he wished to say anything in answer to the charge.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he was satisfied the case should proceed and released Caldwell on bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on March 12.

Mr Stephen Atherton, solicitor, appeared for the defendant.