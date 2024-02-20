South Derry man (31) returned for trial on charge of causing grievous bodily injury to male in Coalisland crash
Michael Caldwell from Killowen Drive in Magherafelt, is charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a male by driving without due care and attention at Ballynakilly Road on January 10, 2022.
A lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service said the defendant had a prima facie case to answer.
Caldwell said he had no objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry.
He replied 'no' when asked by the court clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 16) if he wished to say anything in answer to the charge.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he was satisfied the case should proceed and released Caldwell on bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on March 12.
