South Derry man given Conditional Discharge for sending menacing messages on Facebook

A Maghera man who made threats to ‘burn her out’ to a confidante who then 'turned tail' and told his former partner, has been given a Conditional Discharge for two years at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th May 2024, 16:04 BST
Daniel Reilly (29), from Crawfordsburn Drive, admitted charges of making threats to damage property, and improper use of a public communciation network to send two messages of a menacing character last August.

Prosecuting counsel said a friend of the complainant had forwarded Facebook messages to her in which Reilly talked about her new partner and threatened to "burn her out”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the messages were sent in the “heat of the moment” to a friend and the defendant never intended to "burn her out”.

Mr McStay said this confidante then “turned tail” and forwarded the messages to the complainant.

"He accepts that he should never have sent these messages,” he said, adding that it happened in the context of a relationship which had broken down.