South Derry man given Conditional Discharge for sending menacing messages on Facebook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Reilly (29), from Crawfordsburn Drive, admitted charges of making threats to damage property, and improper use of a public communciation network to send two messages of a menacing character last August.

Prosecuting counsel said a friend of the complainant had forwarded Facebook messages to her in which Reilly talked about her new partner and threatened to "burn her out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the messages were sent in the “heat of the moment” to a friend and the defendant never intended to "burn her out”.

Mr McStay said this confidante then “turned tail” and forwarded the messages to the complainant.