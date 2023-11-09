A South Derry man who sent messages of a “sexual nature” to his ex-wife causing her anxiety and distress, was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Magherafelt Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-eight-year-old Peter Oliver Hamill, from Hall Street in Maghera, was told by District Judge Oonagh Mullan that the messages were "deplorable, unacceptable and disgusting".

Hamill admitted engaging in abusive behaviour intending the victim to suffer physical or psychological harm, persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network, and using the network to send messages which were grossly offensive between October 2022 and June last.

Prosecuting counsel said on June 26 last police received a report from the defendant’s ex-wife that he had been sending her emails which had become increasingly sexual in nature. On one occasion she had received continuous emails from him between 7pm until 2am which had caused her distress and anxiety.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the complainant had told him to stop sending the emails and had then turned off notifications on her phone.

When spoken to by the police, counsel said Hamill had admitted sending the messages saying he had been stupid and drunk at the time, and accepted he should not have sent them.

Judge Mullan said they were “serious offences” that must have caused great distress to the complainant and had an “overflow to the children.”