South Derry man had small quantity of 'meth' in bag for personal use, court told

A Maghera man found with a bag containing a small quantity of methylmethcathinone, was fined £200 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:42 GMT
Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Bell from Mullagh Park, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy on a charge of possessing the Class B drug on December 19 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 4.45pm police on mobile patrol stopped a car being driven by the defendant and detected a smell of meth in the car.

The lawyer said a search was conducted and two bags were found, one containing one gram of meth with a street value of £30.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Counsel said Bell was aware that the drug was illegal and said it was for personal use.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer stressed it was a very small amount for personal use.

He explained that Bell lived at home with his mother and father and sister and the case was suitable for a financial disposal.