South Derry man had small quantity of 'meth' in bag for personal use, court told
Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Bell from Mullagh Park, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy on a charge of possessing the Class B drug on December 19 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 4.45pm police on mobile patrol stopped a car being driven by the defendant and detected a smell of meth in the car.
The lawyer said a search was conducted and two bags were found, one containing one gram of meth with a street value of £30.
Counsel said Bell was aware that the drug was illegal and said it was for personal use.
Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer stressed it was a very small amount for personal use.
He explained that Bell lived at home with his mother and father and sister and the case was suitable for a financial disposal.