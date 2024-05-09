South Derry man in court accused of making threat to kill woman and damage property

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th May 2024, 11:56 BST
A South Derry man has been connected to charges of assault and making a death threat.

Robert Bigger, aged 36, from Park View in Castledawson, is accused of assaulting a female, two police officers, resisting police, making a threat to destroy property, and making a threat to kill.

The offences are alleged to have happened on April 13.

A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that he could connect Bigger to the charges.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until June 5 for an update.