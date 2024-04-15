South Derry man pleads not guilty to charges of assaulting two men
A South Derry man has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Barry Woods, from Tullykeeran Gardens in Maghera, is accused of assaulting a man thereby causing him actual bodily harm on July 16 last.
Woods also faces a charge of common assault involving another male on the same date.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday until April 23 to fix a date for a contest.
She told Woods keep in contact with his solicitor.