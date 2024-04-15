South Derry man pleads not guilty to charges of assaulting two men

A South Derry man has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2024, 19:10 BST
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Barry Woods, from Tullykeeran Gardens in Maghera, is accused of assaulting a man thereby causing him actual bodily harm on July 16 last.

Woods also faces a charge of common assault involving another male on the same date.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday until April 23 to fix a date for a contest.

She told Woods keep in contact with his solicitor.