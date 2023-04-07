Register
South Derry man returned for trial on handgun charges

A 31-year-old South Derry man has been sent for trial on charges of possessing handguns without a licence.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

Nathan Stephen Paul from Glenshane Road, Castledawson, is also accused possessing a prohibited weapons, possessing a firearm that could be adapted, and selling firearms without a Firearms Certificate.

The alleged offences were committed between July 11, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Paul told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 5) that he had no objection to the holding a Preliminary Enquiry and understood the charges against him.

Court gavel.Court gavel.
When asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges at this stage, he replied 'no'.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said he was satisfied there is a prima facie case to answer.

He returned Paul, on bail of £500, to Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, for arraignment on May 3.

The judge granted legal aid for two counsel.