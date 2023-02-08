South Derry man sent text messages to his ex-partner that 'left her petrified'

A South Derry man who sent text messages to his ex-partner that left her feeling petrified, has been placed on Probation for two years.

Thirty-nine-old Greg Verner from Tirgarvil Road, Upperlands, had previously admitted harassing the woman between November 21 and December 2 last year and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

Placing him on Probation, Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers ordered Verner to take part in the alcohol and drugs treatment programme, as the court was “running out of options” and further offending could result in a custodial sentence.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that on December 1 last, police received a report from the injured party about receiving text messages from the defendant who was later arrested and interviewed.

The case was heard at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

The lawyer said Verner admitted sending the text messages and claimed the injured party had been in contact with him.

A defence solicitor said the defendant has “very relevant” previous convictions that would be a concern to the court.

He said the defendant had issues in the background such as suffering great anxiety, and not always having access to his daughter which has resulted in him self medicating.

The solicitor said in the police interview he had apologised for the messages and remarked that “hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

"He has owed up and now it is time for him to grow up,” said the lawyer. “This was no way to treat a woman and no way to treat an ex-partner.”

