A South Derry man who set his wife on fire as she was trapped in her car is to spend at least 18 years in prison.

Thomas Rainey, of Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday for the murder of his wife, Katrina Rainey.

The 61-year-old, having previously pleaded guilty to murder, must serve a minimum of 18 years before being able to apply for release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katrina Rainey died after being trapped inside a car that became engulfed in flames outside her home in Maghera on October 12, 2021.

Katrina Rainey, a mother-of-six, died after being trapped inside a car that was engulfed in flames outside her Knockloughrim home. Credit: Family

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said the mother-of-six “died a horrific death”.

“Mrs Rainey was in the car, with her seatbelt on, about to leave for work that morning. Thomas Rainey opened the passenger door; he threw flammable liquid over his wife; and set her alight.”

Detective Inspector Miller continued: “Katrina Rainey, who was 53 years old, was a caring and loving mother; and her children, and wider family circle, have experienced unimaginable grief and anguish. They are still trying to come to terms with losing their loved one in such horrific circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Today, thanks to our dedicated investigation team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has been held accountable for his actions. Actions that were deliberate and shocking; and which have left a family shattered.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller speaks to the media outside Belfast Crown Court following the sentencing of Thomas Rainey for the murder of his wife Katrina Rainey in Maghera in October 2021. Picture credit: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

“While today’s sentencing signifies the end of the judicial process, I know that Katrina’s family will be walking away with the heaviest of hearts. My thoughts remain firmly with them.”