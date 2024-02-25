South Derry man who became hostile towards police calling them f*****s and 'pricks' is fined £200

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard William McIlreavey, from Church View, Swatragh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for disorderly behaviour.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that there was no sign of any disturbance when police arrived at the address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said enquiries led police to the defendant who became hostile towards officers, calling them ‘f*****s’ and ‘pricks’ and telling them “you only get arrested for being a faggot.’

The lawyer said McIlreavey was later seen running around Upperlands Road, continuing to be disorderly and was arrested.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant had taken too much alcohol and apologised for his actions.