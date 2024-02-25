Register
South Derry man who became hostile towards police calling them f*****s and 'pricks' is fined £200

A 43-year-old man who became hostile towards police responding to a report that he had been throwing glasses about the garden and shouting and swearing at neighbours, has been fined £200.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 25th Feb 2024, 09:50 GMT
Richard William McIlreavey, from Church View, Swatragh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for disorderly behaviour.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that there was no sign of any disturbance when police arrived at the address.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel said enquiries led police to the defendant who became hostile towards officers, calling them ‘f*****s’ and ‘pricks’ and telling them “you only get arrested for being a faggot.’

The lawyer said McIlreavey was later seen running around Upperlands Road, continuing to be disorderly and was arrested.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant had taken too much alcohol and apologised for his actions.

Mr Ballentine said McIlreavey had now stopped drinking and had started going back to church and attending the gym in an attempt to “put his house in order”.