South Derry motorist caught speeding failed to send cheque with fixed penalty notice

A South Derry motorist caught doing 71 mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:09 BST
Gerard Francis McFlynn, aged 52, from Ballygruby Road, Moneymore, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the incident.

Prosecuting counsel said on the afternoon of October 3 last year, the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 71 mph at Dunman, Cookstown, 11 mph in excess of the permitted limit for the carriageway.

Cookstown dual carriageway at Dunman. Credit: Google MapsCookstown dual carriageway at Dunman. Credit: Google Maps
The lawyer said a fixed penalty was offered but the defendant failed to take it up on time.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had tried to avail of the fixed penalty but failed to send a cheque and therefore it was not proceeded with.

Mr Atherton stressed McFlynn has one previous matter almost 10 years.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said he would keep the fine to £100.