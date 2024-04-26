South Derry motorist caught speeding failed to send cheque with fixed penalty notice
Gerard Francis McFlynn, aged 52, from Ballygruby Road, Moneymore, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the incident.
Prosecuting counsel said on the afternoon of October 3 last year, the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 71 mph at Dunman, Cookstown, 11 mph in excess of the permitted limit for the carriageway.
The lawyer said a fixed penalty was offered but the defendant failed to take it up on time.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had tried to avail of the fixed penalty but failed to send a cheque and therefore it was not proceeded with.
Mr Atherton stressed McFlynn has one previous matter almost 10 years.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said he would keep the fine to £100.