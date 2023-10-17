Register
South Derry motorist detected speeding is left with 'very little wriggle room', court told

A South Derry motorist was fined £185 with three penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for speeding.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 08:55 BST
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Forty-five-year-old Paul Diamond, from Birchwood in Bellaghy, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The court was told at approximately 12pm on March 31 this year, the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 39mph in a 30mph speed limit at Drum Road, Cookstown.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant made a full admission to the police.

A defence lawyer asked the court to give Diamond full credit for his early plea to the matter.

He said the defendant has six ‘live’ points on his driving licence and would now have "very little wriggle room" on nine penalty points.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said with another three points the defendant had left himself “in a precarious position."