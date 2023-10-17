A South Derry motorist was fined £185 with three penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for speeding.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Forty-five-year-old Paul Diamond, from Birchwood in Bellaghy, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The court was told at approximately 12pm on March 31 this year, the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 39mph in a 30mph speed limit at Drum Road, Cookstown.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant made a full admission to the police.

A defence lawyer asked the court to give Diamond full credit for his early plea to the matter.

He said the defendant has six ‘live’ points on his driving licence and would now have "very little wriggle room" on nine penalty points.