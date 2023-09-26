Register
South Derry motorist fined £50 for not having ‘proper control’ of vehicle

A motorist was fined £50 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for not having proper control over his vehicle in Rainey Street carpark, Magherafelt.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Vincent Scullion (43), of Glenshane Road, Knockloughrim, was also fined £20 for failing to produce his driving licence.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant was moving off getting ready to drive and was pulling on his belt.

Mr Atherton said the defendant had "stood his ground" and explained this to the police.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes described the incident as "rank stupidity".