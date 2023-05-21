Register
South Derry motorist with ‘shocking record’ given three years driving ban

A Castledawson motorist said by the district judge to have a "shocking record" has been banned from driving for three years.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st May 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 09:20 BST

Stephen Finlay (31) from Main Street in the village, was also given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, for driving while disqualified.

Finlay received the same sentence in relation to having no insurance and taking a vehicle without the authority of the owner on February 20.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17) that police stopped a vehicle at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, at approximately 3pm and spoke to the defendant.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said the defendant was not insured and it transpired that he had been disqualified from driving for a similar offence on August 24 last year for 16 months.

She said he told police that he was a carer for his mother and that it was her vehicle.

He later attended Dungannon police station where he made a full admission, the lawyer added.

A defence solicitor admitted the defendant has an "unenviable record" and a disqualification will have an impact on his mother who relies on him to take her to medical appointments.

He suggested that the court consider imposing a combination order "as the one thing missing from his record is Probation".

The solicitor said he believed that the defendant would benefit from Probation which would be a direct alternative to custody.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Finlay he was a danger to other people as he has shown a complete disregard for the road traffic regulations.