South Derry pensioner with 'unblemished record' caught speeding at 94mph on Glenshane Road
John McGrath, aged 80, from Thornhill Drive, Magherafelt, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident on August 5 last year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been travelling in the direction of Maghera from Magherafelt and was in the outer lane when another vehicle pulled sharply in front of him leaving him no room to pull in and he accelerated before pulling back into the inner lane.
He explained the defendant has been driving "for many years" with an unblemished driving record and required his licence to drive to relatives on the north coast and Co Fermanagh.
The lawyer asked the court to give the defendant credit for his previous good record and entering a plea at the earliest opportunity.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the speed was “excessive” and was noted by the court.