Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John McGrath, aged 80, from Thornhill Drive, Magherafelt, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident on August 5 last year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been travelling in the direction of Maghera from Magherafelt and was in the outer lane when another vehicle pulled sharply in front of him leaving him no room to pull in and he accelerated before pulling back into the inner lane.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenshane Road near Maghera. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained the defendant has been driving "for many years" with an unblemished driving record and required his licence to drive to relatives on the north coast and Co Fermanagh.

The lawyer asked the court to give the defendant credit for his previous good record and entering a plea at the earliest opportunity.