South Derry teenager teenager who 'shook his penis about' in front of a CCTV camera ends up in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Hawe, aged 19, from Parker Gardens in Castledawson, is accused of intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see him and be alarmed on July 4, 2021.
Hawe also faces a charge of causing criminal damage to a portable building belonging to Northstone at Carmean Limeworks, Moneymore, on the same date.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard the case was fixed for a contest but pleas were entered after the Public Prosecution Service withdrew two other counts of criminal damage.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant has no criminal convictions and ordered a pre-sentence report for March 6.
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that a victim impact statement would also be sought for that date.
The lawyer told the court that damage in the region of £5,000 was caused to the portable building and it led to the owner having to install additional security at the quarry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said there had been a second person involved who was not before the court and who had not been made amenable.
Outlining the exposure incident, counsel said the defendant is quite clearly seen emerging from behind a triangular sign pole at the quarry and visibly removing his penis from his trousers and "shake it about."
The lawyer told the court that Hawe continued to urinate and “his stance was one where he was very aware of the camera”.