South Derry teenager who shook his penis in direction of CCTV camera, given 100 hours of community service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Hawe, aged 19, from Parker Gardens in Castledawson, admitted charges of intentionally exposing his genitals and two counts of criminal damage arising out of the incident at Carmean Limeworks, Moneymore, on July 4, 2021.
Sentencing Hawe at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was a serious incident and expressed the hope the order would take him "away from loitering around" industrial sites.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She remarked that there had been damage valued at £40,000 caused, but none this had been attributed to the defendant and it appeared there had been other persons visiting the site over a period of time.
Defence lawyer Liam McStay said Hawe had been identified on the video by an employee at the works from a missing person picture which had appeared of the defendant in the media.
Mr McStay said young people had been congregating and gathering at this location for vandalism over a period of time and the defendant had "gone along with things that were going on".
Pleading with the court not to impose a period of custody, he said Hawe is an engineer who came from a good family background.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Judge Mullan told Hawe that she hoped Probation would result in him doing something of merit in the community.
But she warned him if he breached the order he would be brought back to court and resentenced.