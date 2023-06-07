Mark Nelson (26), a welder, from Kilrea Road in Upperlands, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving while unfit through drink or drugs on December 22 last year.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that just before 2pm, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the Drumagarner Road, Kilrea, involving an agricultural type vehicle colliding with a fence and causing some damage.
He said a short time later police spoke to the defendant on suspicion that he had been drink driving and he became confrontational, resisting police, and had to be restrained.
The lawyer said the defendant had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Counsel added that Nelson later admitted that he had been driving the vehicle.
A defence lawyer stressed the defendant has no record and had been taking medication for a condition at the time, which had resulted in him acting “completely out of character.”
He said the father-of-one had also consumed alcohol that had also contributed to his behaviour on this occasion.
Pleading for leniency, counsel said the defendant who has the support of his family, wished to apologise to the police officer.
"The loss of his licence will have a significant impact on him,” the lawyer added.