South Derry woman who smashed window believed her mother's house was occupied by an impostor, court told

Brenda McEldowney, of Sunnyside Park, Maghera, admitted a charge of criminal damage arising out of the incident at Fivemilestraight, Draperstown, on December 1 last.

McEldowney, who appeared in court by video link from Hydebank, was also ordered to pay an offender's levy of £25.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that at 9.20pm, police responded to a report of an ongoing domestic incident at Fivemilestraight and on arrival at the address found the defendant standing outside surrounded by broken glass.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the police handcuffed the defendant and noted small amounts of blood on her hands and the glass.

He said she was shouting "let me in" and told police that "it's my home”.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant's alcohol abuse over many years has left her delusional, especially since the death of her drinking companion, and she believed that her mother and sister had been murdered.

Mr McStay said the defendant was convinced that an impostor was occupying her mother's house.

He explained that she has now been in custody for the equivalent of four months and has been recieving treatment for her addiction.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it must have been a very unpleasant experience for the defendant's mother.

She sentenced McEldowney to five months in custody, telling her she would be released within a couple of weeks.