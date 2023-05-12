A 28-year-old man wanted by police in the Republic of Ireland was arrested at Belfast International Airport yesterday (Thursday).

He was detained by the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working with An Gardaí Síochána and officers from Antrim Local Policing Team.

The man, who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland on suspicion of hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon, was detained on an Irish extradition warrant whilst trying to leave the jurisdiction to Spain.

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

Sergeant Davey, from the International Policing Unit, said: “The subject in this case might have thought that by booking a flight from a different jurisdiction would help him evade or avoid detection. Unfortunately for him he failed to factor in the close international collaboration efforts with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding out.