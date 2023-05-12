Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Spain-bound ‘fugitive’ detained at Belfast International Airport

A 28-year-old man wanted by police in the Republic of Ireland was arrested at Belfast International Airport yesterday (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 17:41 BST

He was detained by the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working with An Gardaí Síochána and officers from Antrim Local Policing Team.

The man, who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland on suspicion of hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon, was detained on an Irish extradition warrant whilst trying to leave the jurisdiction to Spain.

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

Most Popular
Belfast International Airport. Image by GoogleBelfast International Airport. Image by Google
Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

Sergeant Davey, from the International Policing Unit, said: “The subject in this case might have thought that by booking a flight from a different jurisdiction would help him evade or avoid detection. Unfortunately for him he failed to factor in the close international collaboration efforts with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding out.

“This arrest shows our continued determination and commitment to work with international partners to effectively tackle criminality and bring those involved to justice.”

Read More
Black BMW Gran Coupe stolen in a 'keyless car theft' in Co Antrim