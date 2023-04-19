Register
Sparks spotted coming from beneath car negotiating Castledawson roundabout

Sparks were seen coming from beneath a lowered car as police followed it along the Magherafelt bypass, the local magistrates court was told on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

Oisin O'Neill (19) from Beatrice Villas in Bellaghy, was fined a total of £550 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for one-week.

He admitted using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no insurance, failing to notify the DoE of change of ownership, and failing to display 'R' plates on September 19 last.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1.55am police on mobile patrol in the Magherafelt area observed a vehicle which had been lowered at the back being driven by a male along the Magherafelt bypass.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
She said checks showed that there was no valid insurance for the vehicle and as it negotiated the Castledawson roundabout heading towards Castledawson, police noted sparks coming from beneath the vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant who admitted ownership, the lawyer said.

Counsel said no 'R' plates were displayed and an inspection showed that the vehicle was in a dangerous condition and a number of defects were noted.

A defence solicitor pleaded with the court to 'stay your hand' and not disqualify O'Neill from driving.

He explained the defendant had believed he was insured.

The solicitor said O’Neill had changed his insurance over after purchasing the vehicle, which had been modified, from a friend.

District Judge Peter Magill said he would impose a one-week driving disqualification, and gave O’Neill 20 weeks to pay the fines.