Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
8 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
9 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
12 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Specially trained officers respond to 'gunpoint' hostage incident in Belfast hotel

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after reports that a man with a gun had entered a hotel on Ormeau Avenue, Belfast.

By Terry Ferry
Published 7th May 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 21:41 BST

Police received a report just before 6.45pm today (Sunday) that a man had entered the hotel with what was believed to be a gun and threatened the staff and guests present.

Chief Inspector Prendergast said: “Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated. Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.

Most Popular
Editorial image.Editorial image.
Editorial image.

“He was arrested on a number of offences and has been taken to police custody, where he remains at this time.

“I want to thank the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during what was a terrifying ordeal. Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have footage of the incident, or any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 07/05/23.”

Read More
Two men due in court in connection with suspected assault weapon and £50k drugs ...