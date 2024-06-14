Specific appeal for information issued after ‘elaborate hoaxes’ alert on Ballyutoag Road, Co Antrim
The incident, which led to the closure of the road between it junctions with the Seven Mile Straight and the Lylehill Road for a period, was declared a hoax.
In an appeal on Friday, June 14, Detective Inspector Crothers said: “Shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday 12th June, it was reported that two suspicious objects had been found in the vicinity of a building in the area. Officers attended, and the road was closed whilst examinations were carried out on the objects, which were subsequently declared as elaborate hoaxes.
“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances are continuing, and we are appealing to any motorists who may have been travelling along the Ballyutoag Road between the hours of 2.30-4am on either Tuesday 11th June or Wednesday 12th, and who may have captured any relevant dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 524 of 12/06/24.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.