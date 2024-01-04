Register
BREAKING

Speeding Cookstown pensioner thought unmarked police car was group 'terrorising' his family

A pensioner who speeded up thinking an unmarked police car behind him contained a group of males "terrorising" his family, has been fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Laurence Alphonus Gallagher, aged 78, from Tobin Park, Cookstown, was also handed six penalty points.

Gallagher admitted three charges of speeding on the Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, in 30, 40 and 60mph zones on the evening of October 1 last.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it was first time she had come across three speeding charges arising out of an incident on one stretch of road.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that at 7pm on the day in question, police were on patrol in Magherafelt when their vehicle was overtaken by a car in a 30mph zone.

Read More
Patsy McGlone: Social housing need in Magherafelt not being met

The lawyer said police accelerated to a speed of 80mph to keep up and as the vehicle entered a 40mph zone the police vehicle was travelling in excess of 80mph.

She said the vehicle continued to gain speed in the 60mph zone reaching a speed of 100mph for a short time before it was stopped just before the Magherafelt bypass junction.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde explained that the defendant and his wife were being “terrorised” by a group of people who had thrown fireworks and water balloons at their home around Halloween causing them to install CCTV cameras and security lights.

Mr Forde said the incident happened on a Sunday evening as the defendant was going to bingo and when he looked in his mirror and saw a group of males following and keeping up with his car, he sped up thinking it was members of the group.